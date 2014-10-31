Rottlady's Halloween Challenge entry

Halloween Challenge

I attended the Halloween SPOOKTACULAR at the Zoo last night and it did not disappoint! It was a lovely evening and that brought out the crowds for sure. We got there around dark and they had a spooky path that wound throughout the zoo with spooky characters at every bend. I have so many pictures, but because of the crowd of folks, most of them were not so good... Hope you enjoy what I was able to get! All images are © 2014 by Rottlady. Please respect the photographer's rights and don't copy or download these images without permission.