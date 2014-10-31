Newsvine

Rottlady's Halloween Challenge entry

By rottlady
Fri Oct 31, 2014 4:10 AM
Halloween Challenge

I attended the Halloween SPOOKTACULAR at the Zoo last night and it did not disappoint! It was a lovely evening and that brought out the crowds for sure. We got there around dark and they had a spooky path that wound throughout the zoo with spooky characters at every bend. I have so many pictures, but because of the crowd of folks, most of them were not so good... Hope you enjoy what I was able to get! All images are © 2014 by Rottlady. Please respect the photographer's rights and don't copy or download these images without permission.

1) Enter if you dare! I intentionally blurred this a bit. © 2014 by Rottlady.

2) I'd say this guy was spooky, wouldn't you?© 2014 by Rottlady.

3) These guys greeted you when you first arrived! © 2014 by Rottlady.

4) A fancy Flamingo was hanging around. © 2014 by Rottlady.

5) Of course Merlin made an appearance. © 2014 by Rottlady.

6— I'd say this was one of the best costumes I saw. © 2014 by Rottlady.

7) Of course they had a spooky graveyard! © 2014 by Rottlady.

8) Then we entered the spooky neighborhood. © 2014 by Rottlady.

9) These was a music beat that dictated the flash of the lights in the spooky neighborhood. © 2014 by Rottlady.

10) This mad scientist even fooled me, I thought since it was moving that it was a person... I was wrong. © 2014 by Rottlady.

11) The aliens landed in the zoo! I hope they don't want us...© 2014 by Rottlady.

11) Just in case I disappear, I got a picture of one of them. © 2014 by Rottlady.

12) Lastly, I found these guys. I don't know what they are, but they seemed pretty spooky to me! © 2014 by Rottlady.

