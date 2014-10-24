How About Some Fall Color?

While trying to get some Fall Colors, my Sister and I visited the Maple Park Cemetery which is located right in center city. It was established in 1876 and is still being used to this date. It has a few famous people interred here in the cemetery, one is the notable is the confederate drifter Dave Tutt, who got the best of Wild Bill Hickock in a poker game, taking his money and his prized pocket watch. Hickock asked him not to wear the watch in public. He wore it the very next day and Hickock quickly sought revenge. They met in the public square of Springfield Missouri and Hickock was a much faster draw. Tutt was laid to rest in 1865 and moved to Maple Park Cemetery shortly after it was opened. I wish I had done a bit of research before going out and I would have visited his grave while I was there... All images are © 2014 by Rottlady. Please respect the photographer's rights and don't copy or download these images without permission.