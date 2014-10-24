Newsvine

rottlady

 

About Rottweilers are just BIG puppy dogs! Articles: 448 Seeds: 1073 Comments: 33471 Since: Feb 2007

How About Some Fall Color?

Current Status: Published (4)
By rottlady
Fri Oct 24, 2014 4:17 AM
Discuss:

While trying to get some Fall Colors, my Sister and I visited the Maple Park Cemetery which is located right in center city. It was established in 1876 and is still being used to this date. It has a few famous people interred here in the cemetery, one is the notable is the confederate drifter Dave Tutt, who got the best of Wild Bill Hickock in a poker game, taking his money and his prized pocket watch. Hickock asked him not to wear the watch in public. He wore it the very next day and Hickock quickly sought revenge. They met in the public square of Springfield Missouri and Hickock was a much faster draw. Tutt was laid to rest in 1865 and moved to Maple Park Cemetery shortly after it was opened. I wish I had done a bit of research before going out and I would have visited his grave while I was there... All images are © 2014 by Rottlady. Please respect the photographer's rights and don't copy or download these images without permission.

Article Photo

1) Some of the tree colors in the cemetery. © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

2) I have no doubt this tree is over 100 years old and has been through numerous ice and wind storms. © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

3) I'm pretty sure this is what we call a Burning Bush, isn't it beautiful! © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

4) This tree is why I love visiting a cemetery in the Fall, such beauty! © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

5) These fall blooming Crocus were quite a surprise, I didn't realize that Crocus even bloomed in the fall. They must be volunteer plants, because they were everywhere! Such a nice thing to see indeed! © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

6) Now back to the Fall Colors, aren't these great! © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

7) This one is shot with a little different technique, I was standing directly below and shooting up. What a great tree! © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

8) I could continue posting but I fear I might bore you so here is the last one. This lovely Victorian-style Gazebo greets you as you drive into the cemetery. The gazebo was built late in the 19th century. © 2014 by Rottlady

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor