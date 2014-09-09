The Harvest Moon 2014

When I stepped outside this morning my view of the Moon was obscured by clouds but they were moving fairly fast. So I got my camera and tripod and waited for it to clear a bit. I didn't have to wait too long. I tried using the setting I usually use for the moon, but they were too dark so I tried a preset I have on mine that is for dawn/dusk. It did a good job for me so I was pleased. The Moon was lined up right above the pine tree that appears in most of my sunset shots, which makes it even more special to me. I hope you enjoy! *Please respect the photographer's Copyright © 2014 Rottlady, and do not download or alter any images or text without consent.*