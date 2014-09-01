A New Baby Giraffe at Dickerson Park Zoo!

The hot weather broke this week just in time for me to visit the Dickerson Park Zoo to see the newest giraffe calf. "Mrefu" pronounced m-REH-fu (rhymes with you). It is the Swahili word for tall. He's not that tall today, but just wait! The giraffe are one of my favorite animals to visit at the zoo, they are just so striking in color and so calm. This zoo has a very successful breeding program for the giraffe and have numerous calves each year.

If you like you can follow the goings on at the zoo from their Facebook page. *Please respect the photographer's Copyright ÃÂ© 2014 Rottlady, and do not download or alter any images or text without consent.*