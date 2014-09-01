Newsvine

A New Baby Giraffe at Dickerson Park Zoo!

By rottlady
Mon Sep 1, 2014 4:09 AM
The hot weather broke this week just in time for me to visit the Dickerson Park Zoo to see the newest giraffe calf. "Mrefu" pronounced m-REH-fu (rhymes with you). It is the Swahili word for tall. He's not that tall today, but just wait! The giraffe are one of my favorite animals to visit at the zoo, they are just so striking in color and so calm. This zoo has a very successful breeding program for the giraffe and have numerous calves each year.

If you like you can follow the goings on at the zoo from their Facebook page. *Please respect the photographer's Copyright ÃÂ© 2014 Rottlady, and do not download or alter any images or text without consent.*

Article Photo

1) Meet Mrefu, he was born 2 weeks ago at the Dickerson Park Zoo. His mother is Emma, a 9 yr old. She was born at Dickerson Park Zoo in June 2005 to Gidget. Gidget is the oldest giraffe in the zoo's herd. Mrefu is the sixth calf sired by Peperuka the zoo's breeding male. © 2014 by Rottlady.

Article Photo

2) This image shows how small he is compared to the other giraffe in the yard. © 2014 by Rottlady.

Article Photo

3) Behind the fence is Peperuka, the dad. He's separated because he's so big that he might hurt the babies. But at least he's close by and can get to know them. © 2014 by Rottlady.

Article Photo

4) I get a kick out of this shot, it shows how they all crowd around the feeding station to get crackers. © 2014 by Rottlady.

Article Photo

5) Here is another shot of them hanging around the feeding station. © 2014 by Rottlady.

Article Photo

6) 3-month-old Anna Belle with Emma looking in. © 2014 by Rottlady.

Article Photo

7) Lastly, here is Mrefu again. He's standing beside his mom, Emma. Isn't he adorable! © 2014 by Rottlady.

