3) I have had a feeder out for the Hummingbirds for months and at last count I think I have 4 different ones coming to eat. They are so fast and so wary of me that I have to sit inside to even see them, let alone get a picture of them. This is the best I have gotten so far, it's not perfect but at least you can tell what it is! © 2014 by Rottlady