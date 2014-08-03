Another Great Time at the Zoo!

It is an annual thing, the "Pancakes in the Park" at the Dickerson Park Zoo and of the weather was perfect, so I had to attend! As you can see from the first image, the food was wonderful. I didn't stay long because the weather was forecast to warm quickly, but I did have enough time to check out some of my favorite animals. Heck, I even got to see something I hadn't seen before, the lemurs that stay on an island in the zoo. I actually heard them before I saw them, they were very noisy indeed! Of course I had to see my favs, such as the Giraffe and the Bongo. And the peacocks are always wandering the zoo doing their thing. This time was extra special because of the behavior of a pair of them. I guess it was mating season for them and this one particular peacock was doing his best to win a peahen over. They were even blocking the sidewalk right in front of the entrance which drew quite a crowd of folks indeed! Without further ado, here are my pictures! All images are Â© 2014 by Rottlady. Please respect the photographer's rights and don't copy or download these images without permission.