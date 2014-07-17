Newsvine

rottlady

 

About Rottweilers are just BIG puppy dogs! Articles: 448 Seeds: 1073 Comments: 33471 Since: Feb 2007

Trying Something New - Cafe' Cusco

Current Status: Published (4)
By rottlady
Thu Jul 17, 2014 4:49 AM
Discuss:

On Tuesday, my Sister and I tried out a new restaurant in town, Cafe' Cusco. They serve Peruvian food, which is fairly exotic to me and it turned out to be really good! It's located on the Historic Commercial Street in an old building that you have seen here on my page before. I failed to get an updated shot of the building but I'll show you which one it is. They have been open for a little over a year and are really making a name for themselves. All images are © 2014 by Rottlady. Please respect the photographer's rights and don't copy or download these images without permission.

Article Photo

1) This is the building they are in. They have done a lot to it, but kept the old bones, which is a good thing in my mind. © 2014 Rottlady

Article Photo

2) I'm sure you remember this image... This is the front of the building. © 2014 Rottlady

Article Photo

3) The interior is decorated in bright colors. © 2014 Rottlady

Article Photo

4) They have this really cool old bar. I love the stained glass decorations. © 2014 Rottlady

Article Photo

5) The ornate chandeliers are really cool, as well as the ceiling tiles. © 2014 Rottlady

Article Photo

6) The food was very good, and as I mentioned a bit exotic. © 2014 Rottlady

Article Photo

7) This is what we had for desert, both of them were wonderful! © 2014 Rottlady

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor