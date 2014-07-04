Some of the Old Pubs and Cafe's in Springfield Missouri

I recently got a chance to go out and take some pictures of some of the local eateries here in town. We didn't have to spend much time to find these places as our town isn't too big yet, so it only took an hour of so. I tried to find some of the historic places and then some that I just liked the look of.

But, after doing this I decided that I'm going to have to do this some more, I really enjoy documenting places that may or may not be here forever. I tried to find info about each of them online, and provide a link so you are able to look them up and visit if you are every in town. All images are Â© 2014 by Rottlady. Please respect the photographer's rights and don't copy or download these images without permission.