Some of the Old Pubs and Cafe's in Springfield Missouri

By rottlady
Fri Jul 4, 2014 2:25 AM
I recently got a chance to go out and take some pictures of some of the local eateries here in town. We didn't have to spend much time to find these places as our town isn't too big yet, so it only took an hour of so. I tried to find some of the historic places and then some that I just liked the look of.

But, after doing this I decided that I'm going to have to do this some more, I really enjoy documenting places that may or may not be here forever. I tried to find info about each of them online, and provide a link so you are able to look them up and visit if you are every in town. All images are Â© 2014 by Rottlady. Please respect the photographer's rights and don't copy or download these images without permission.

Article Photo

1) This historic sign was recently rehabbed and replaced in it's original location. It was nearly destroyed in the 50's and stored away in a basement, the History Museum folks found it and arranged to have it fixed and re-installed. © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

2) Pappy's Place has been in this location since the early 70's but the building has a long history. It was built in 1903, I'm not sure what it was, but then in the 1920's it was a store, and then a cafe' for a nearby hospital until Pappy's took over. It's a very small place with really good food and very good people that work there, the ambiance is very inviting! It's located at 943 N. Main here in Springfield and if you are in town, I suggest you try it out! You can find them on FB as "I like Pappy's Place!" © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

3) Mexican Villa is another place I can personally suggest. It was started back in 1951 by folks that lived in my neighborhood when I was growing up. They serve a Mexican food with generous portions. It's located on S National Ave at Bennett St. You find out more at mexicanvilla.net © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

4) Since 1947, Taylor's has sat on the corner of Kimbrough and Trafficway in what is known as Memorial Drive at the end of the Benton Avenue viaduct. Named after the original owner (Bob Taylor), this local treasure would have looked like a scene from "American Graffitti" or "Grease" with hot rods and teenagers cruising through showing off their cars.More info: tiny.cc/86gbix © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

5) College Street Cafe on Historic Route 66
1622 W. College
I Don't know much history on this one, so if you do let me know. © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

6) This Steak 'n Shake is one of four located in Springfield. This one is on S Glenstone at Bennett St.
Steak 'n Shake was founded in February, 1934 in Normal, Illinois. Gus Belt, Steak 'n Shake's founder, pioneered the concept of premium burgers and milk shakes. More info: www.steaknshake.com © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

7) Another one of the Steak 'n Shake locations. This one is on Historic Route 66 at National and E St Louis St. © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

8) Located at 2204 W College St, Springfield, MO
The original property was bought on April 24th, 1888. It has since then had several owners. The building has caught fire twice and been rebuilt. A Motel was added during the Route 66 days which I understand it was the first Motel/Cafe on Route 66. More info: tiny.cc/v2gaix © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

9) Located at N National and E Division St. there are other locations here in town. It's not historic, but I like that they love color! The website says it's Mexican Grill, California Style. thepurpleburrito.com/ © 2014 by Rottlady

