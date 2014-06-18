Newsvine

rottlady

 

About Rottweilers are just BIG puppy dogs! Articles: 448 Seeds: 1073 Comments: 33471 Since: Feb 2007

Welcome to My Front Porch

Current Status: Published (4)
By rottlady
Wed Jun 18, 2014 6:54 AM
Discuss:

I've been trying to get more than one shot of the Hummingbird for over a week, all that failed when I put out the flag on Flag Day. It must have scared them away. So I'll show you some of the other things out there. Some of these are not as good as I'd like, but the dang wind has been blowing almost all month, so I decided to go ahead and just post them. All images are Â© 2014 by Rottlady. Please respect the photographer's rights and don't copy or download these images without permission.

Article Photo

1) Here is the one and only shot that turned out any good of the smallest visitor to me feeders. © by Rottlady 2014

Article Photo

2) I put up this flag on Flag Day and I guess it scared the Hummingbirds because it took 2 days for them to return! © by Rottlady 2014

Article Photo

3) I got this Prickly Pear Cactus from a Fellow viner, "MStanley" last year and it's really grown! © by Rottlady 2014

Article Photo

4) I think it was last year we watched my Hen's and Chicks bloom, well it didn't make it through the winter so I had to get some new Hen's, we'll see if they make it! © by Rottlady 2014

Article Photo

5) I just got these Caladium planted and they seem to be doing well. © by Rottlady 2014

Article Photo

6) These Pink Miniature Roses were given to me on Valentine's Day and I moved them outside as soon as it got warm enough. They seem to be doing well. © by Rottlady 2014

Article Photo

7) This guy was chasing a female all over the drive this morning. I just love the Mourning Dove that come to visit everyday. © by Rottlady 2014

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor