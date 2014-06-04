Newsvine

rottlady

 

About Rottweilers are just BIG puppy dogs! Articles: 448 Seeds: 1073 Comments: 33471 Since: Feb 2007

Some of the recent visitors I've had to the front porch

Current Status: Published (4)
By rottlady
Wed Jun 4, 2014 4:14 AM
Discuss:

I've had a few new visitors to the feeders lately, I was lucky enough to get some pics. I even had my first Hummingbird visit, but it came as I was changing the food in their feeder and I guess I scared it off, because I haven't seen it again. Oh well, I hope some of them find it. All images are © 2014 by Rottlady. Please respect the photographer's rights and don't copy or download these images without permission.

Article Photo

The first Indigo Bunting to visit my window mounted feeder. I love that dark blue color! © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

Here is a different view of the Indigo Bunting. © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

This guy and his whole family visits the feeders each day. I've seen the Mom bring a fledgling to the feeder as well. © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

One of the few sunsets I've been able to get lately. Mostly we have clouds and no sun late in the day. © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

A male Downy Woodpecker visits each morning and evening. I even got to see Mom bring a baby to the feeder this morning, she would fly over to this feeder, get some seeds and fly to the tray feeder to feed the fledgling. I guess the baby didn't have room/expertise to land on this feeder. © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

This was Tuesday night's sunset from my front porch. The sun is actually setting too far to the north for me to capture it, so I have to settle for the view I have. © 2014 by Rottlady

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor