Some of the recent visitors I've had to the front porch

I've had a few new visitors to the feeders lately, I was lucky enough to get some pics. I even had my first Hummingbird visit, but it came as I was changing the food in their feeder and I guess I scared it off, because I haven't seen it again. Oh well, I hope some of them find it. All images are © 2014 by Rottlady. Please respect the photographer's rights and don't copy or download these images without permission.