Newsvine

rottlady

 

About Rottweilers are just BIG puppy dogs! Articles: 448 Seeds: 1073 Comments: 33471 Since: Feb 2007

We have a New Baby at the Zoo!

Current Status: Published (4)
By rottlady
Thu May 22, 2014 4:11 AM
Discuss:

On Monday before noon, the Dickerson Park Zoo had a new baby giraffe born! The calf was born to Gidget about 11:40 a.m. The 21-year-old mother has been in Springfield for 21 years since she was a baby.

Peperuka sired the calf. The father has been at the Dickerson Park Zoo since 2011.

Guests can view Gidget and her calf in the exhibit yard along with giraffes Cheka, Emma and three juveniles (Pammy J, Caley and Mili). Caley is Gidget's 18-month-old calf (sired by Peperuka), and Emma is Gidget's 9-year-old daughter (sired by Stretch).

I got to visit on Wednesday and they still haven't announced whether this baby is male or female, but that didn't matter, it is adorable and looks very healthy.

All images are © 2014 by Rottlady. Please respect the photographer's rights and don't copy or download these images without permission.

Article Photo

When I first got there, they were way off in the back and the baby was eating.
© 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

They then decided to move closer, isn't it adorable? © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

The other giraffe were very curious about the new one. © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

While I was there I visited some of my other favs. This is @!$%#ani, the female lion sunning herself. © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

Wlile I was visiting the Giraffe, I could hear this guy, Ade roaring so I had to check him and his lady out. I found him pacing the fence. © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

I then went on around to see some more, I found this guy, a Red River Hog. There were two of them and they seemed to be waiting for breakfast. © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

Here is an image of the both of them. © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

The Aldabra giant tortoise having breakfast. © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

I guess the water was a bit cold for these guys? American Alligators were laying in the sun. © 2014 by Rottlady

Article Photo

This White crested Turaco was totally in the shade, but I was able to get this darkish image of one of them. I love his eye decorations! © 2014 by Rottlady

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor