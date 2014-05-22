We have a New Baby at the Zoo!

On Monday before noon, the Dickerson Park Zoo had a new baby giraffe born! The calf was born to Gidget about 11:40 a.m. The 21-year-old mother has been in Springfield for 21 years since she was a baby.

Peperuka sired the calf. The father has been at the Dickerson Park Zoo since 2011.

Guests can view Gidget and her calf in the exhibit yard along with giraffes Cheka, Emma and three juveniles (Pammy J, Caley and Mili). Caley is Gidget's 18-month-old calf (sired by Peperuka), and Emma is Gidget's 9-year-old daughter (sired by Stretch).

I got to visit on Wednesday and they still haven't announced whether this baby is male or female, but that didn't matter, it is adorable and looks very healthy.

All images are © 2014 by Rottlady. Please respect the photographer's rights and don't copy or download these images without permission.