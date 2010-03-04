Meet "Audrey" The Corspe Plant of Springfield Missouri

It is 53" tall and 28'' circumference right now © 2010 by Rottlady

This is the tuber when it was just 35lbs and starting to grow.This was a poster they had available and I took a picture of it © 2010 by Rottlady

A picture taken of a poster of blooming plant. I'll replace this with my own picture when it blooms. © 2010 by Rottlady

Well, I got there too late to see the open bloom, but this is what it looked like after closing again © 2010 by Rottlady

This is a photo of a poster they had available of the inside of the bloom. Colors have not been edited. © 2010 by Rottlady

We have something very different growing here in Springfield right now. My sister and I had to go check it out, it's a Corpse Plant and it's name is Audrey! It's owned by the Dr. William Roston family and on display at the Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park. I talked with Dr Roston's daughter, Christy and she told me the plant was bought as a birthday gift for her brother, Brian. It was just a 14" bulb when he got it and look at it now! They are expecting it to be blooming some time in the next week and once it does I will update this article with additional pictures.

I didn't know anything about this plant so I did some research and the info below is what I gathered for us so we could know a little more about it.

It grows in the wild only on the island of Sumatra it was first classified and described in 1878 by an Italian botanists. Since it's growing spent in an equatorial climate it has a very unusual life cycle that is very unpredictable. It has a dormant period of two to six months even though it never experiences cold temperatures. In nature you can find all stages of growth at the same time, a flower, a leaf, or plant dormancy.

The flower is a superstar of the plant kingdom. It is the biggest in weight of any flower in the world, it is beautiful visually, and produces a fragrance that could make a fly vomit. The fragrance is produced; to attract carrion beetles and flesh flies in its native habitat to induce pollination.

The flower has two main parts: the spathe is the largest is the large flesh like be structure that surrounds the spadix. The spadix represents the structure of the inflorescence. At the base of the spadix there is a combination of hundreds small male flowers and below them are hundreds of female flowers. This makes up the inflorescence. The female flowers are first to bloom and are viable for only 12 hours, during this period it is when the foul smell is produced for pollination. The next day the male flower produces the pollen. This prevents self pollination.

On average the entire flower will only last 48 hours. The time last depends on the size of the flower, small flowers last longer.

Common descriptions of the flowers fragrance are it smells like rotting flesh hence the name corpse plant, old garbage, five day old road kill in the sun, rotten eggs, or rotting fish. It's been determined that human olfactory sense can detect the odor from a half a mile away.

Even the name induces a sense of curiosity. The scientific name is Amorphophallus titanium translates into giant misshapen phallus.

References: Wikipedia, Friends of the Garden One last picture of the entire plant before blooming.

© 2010 by Rottlady

